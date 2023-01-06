Ganz named new APS president in April 3 meeting

Apr 4, 2023, 8 AM

Cheryl Ganz was named the new president of the American Philatelic Society on April 3.

By Linn’s Staff

Cheryl Ganz is the new president of the American Philatelic Society as of April 3 following a vote of the APS board of directors.

The vote was held in response to Bob Zeigler’s stepping down as APS president on March 31. Zeigler will continue to serve as the immediate past president.

The society’s board of directors met virtually April 3 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time to conduct the vacancy vote.

Ganz, a member of the board of vice presidents, was nominated by Mark Banchik, also of the board of vice presidents. The board voted unanimously in favor of Ganz.

She said that she and Zeigler will work “carefully and closely together on the transition and that he will be great support in his role as immediate past president.”

Ganz also said she looks forward to working with APS executive director Scott English, the APS board, the board of the American Philatelic Research Library, the APS members and professional philatelists, clubs and societies, show committees and “all the people in our hobby who give their volunteer time.”

“That’s what keeps our hobby vibrant,” she said, “and keeps us all together working in the same direction to share our passion and love for the collecting and study of postage stamps and postal history.”

As president, Ganz’ first duty was nominating her replacement on the APS board of vice president. She nominated Greg Galletti, a member of the board of trustees of the APRL. The nomination was unanimously approved.

The APS reported that Galletti has resigned from the APRL board of trustees, and the APRL board will nominate a replacement at its April 18 meeting.

A lifelong philatelist, Galletti is an active member of the United Nations Philatelists serving that society in many roles over the year, including as president and as general chairman of the World Series of Philately exhibition devoted to United Nations philately, U.N. Expo, the APS said. The expo will be held Oct. 20-21 at APS headquarters in Bellefonte, Pa.

Zeigler was elected to the APS board as a vice president in 2016. In May 2018, the APS board elected Zeigler to fill the remaining term of president Mick Zais, who resigned to become deputy secretary of education at the United States Department of Education. Zeigler was reelected president by the APS membership in 2019 and again in 2022.

Stephen Reinhard will leave the board as immediate past president, a position he has held since 2016. Reinhard was elected to the board in 2011 as vice president. In 2013, the APS membership elected Reinhard as president, and he served in that position until 2016.

During the April 3 meeting, the APS board approved a resolution in recognition and appreciation “for his remarkable service of nearly 12 years on the APS board of directors.”

As chief philatelic curator of the Smithsonian’s National Postal Museum from 2005 to 2014, Ganz was instrumental in developing the museum’s William H. Gross Stamp Gallery, which opened Sept. 22, 2013. In March 2014, Ganz was nominated to the United States Postal Service’s Citizens’ Stamp Advisory Committee and continues to serve on that committee.

Before being named APS president, Ganz served as one of three APS board of vice presidents. Her current term as president expires in August 2025.

