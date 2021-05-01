US Stamps
Geometric Snowflakes stamps receive Scott catalog numbers
The following Scott numbers have been assigned.
Scott Number Description
United States
5031 (49c) Geometric Snowflakes – purple & lilac snowflake
5032 (49c) Geometric Snowflakes – dark blue & blue snowflake
5033 (49c) Geometric Snowflakes – dark green & green snowflake
5034 (49c) Geometric Snowflakes – dark red & pink snowflake
a. Block of 4, #5031-5034
b. Convertible booklet pane of 20, 5 each #5031-5034
c. As “a,” imperforate
d. As “b,” imperforate
All of the numbers appear in the Catalogue Update section of the Dec. 21, 2015, Linn’s Stamp News. For further information contact Martin J. Frankevicz: mfrankevicz@amosmedia.com.
