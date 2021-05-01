Geometric Snowflakes stamps receive Scott catalog numbers

May 1, 2021, 12 PM

The four colorful Geometric Snowflakes forever stamps, issued Oct. 23 in double-sided panes of 20, received Scott catalog numbers in early December. The stamps are designated as part of the U.S. Postal Service’s Holiday Celebrations series.

The following Scott numbers have been assigned.

Scott Number Description

United States

5031 (49c) Geometric Snowflakes – purple & lilac snowflake

5032 (49c) Geometric Snowflakes – dark blue & blue snowflake

5033 (49c) Geometric Snowflakes – dark green & green snowflake

5034 (49c) Geometric Snowflakes – dark red & pink snowflake

a. Block of 4, #5031-5034

b. Convertible booklet pane of 20, 5 each #5031-5034

c. As “a,” imperforate

d. As “b,” imperforate

All of the numbers appear in the Catalogue Update section of the Dec. 21, 2015, Linn’s Stamp News. For further information contact Martin J. Frankevicz: mfrankevicz@amosmedia.com.