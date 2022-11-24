Great Britain’s 2023 commemorative stamp program

Jan 9, 2023, 8 AM

Great Britain's Royal Mail will launch its 2023 stamp program Jan. 12 with 12 stamps honoring the heavy metal band Iron Maiden.

By David Hartwig

Details on the 2023 commemorative stamp program for Great Britain’s Royal Mail have been made available.

As reported on page 1 of the Jan. 23 issue of Linn's, the program will start Jan. 12 with 12 stamps honoring the heavy metal band Iron Maiden.

A Feb. 16 issue will commemorate X-men, the superhero team that appears in Marvel Comics and a film series.

March releases from Royal Mail include a March 9 issue for the Flying Scotsman express passenger train. A March 23 issue will showcase flowers.

An issue scheduled for April 13 is titled “The Legend of Robin Hood,” which is also the title of a 1975 television series from the BBC.

The first of two May issues will commemorate the new reign of King Charles III. The May 6 date coincides with the king’s coronation.

A May 17 release will celebrate Blackadder, the BBC sitcom that began 40 years ago, in 1983, and ran until 1989.

Royal Mail will have a June 8 issue for Warhammer, a miniature wargame played on a tabletop model of a battlefield. The game is particularly popular in the United Kingdom.

A June 22 issue titled “Windrush: 75 Years” refers to the emigration of people from Caribbean countries to the United Kingdom between 1948 and 1971.

River Wildlife will be showcased in a July 13 issue.

The 40th anniversary of Discworld, a comic fantasy book series by Terry Pratchett published from 1983 to 2015, will be marked with an Aug. 10 issue.

The subject of a Sept. 5 issue has not been announced. A Sept. 21 issue will celebrate Welsh singer Dame Shirley Bassey.

Harry Potter will be the subject of an Oct. 19 issue. Royal Mail previously commemorated the Harry Potter books on a set of stamps in 2007 (Scott 2479-2491) and characters from the Harry Potter movies on a set of stamps in 2018 (3780-3791).

Royal Mail will issue its Christmas stamps Nov. 2.

This program is tentative and subject to change.

