Great Britain to honor Paul McCartney and more on its 2021 stamps

Jan 21, 2021, 4 PM

A bearded Paul McCartney is pictured on the Let It Be album cover shown on this 72-penny stamp issued in 2007 by Great Britain’s Royal Mail. On May 28, Royal Mail will honor McCartney on a new set of stamps.

By Denise McCarty

Great Britain’s Royal Mail will feature Paul McCartney, classic science fiction and the legend of King Arthur on stamps to be issued this year.

Britain’s 2021 stamp program began in January with 10 National Parks stamps on Jan. 14 (Linn’s, Jan. 25) and a United Kingdom: A Celebration souvenir sheet of four stamps on Jan. 26.

A set of stamps to be issued Feb. 16 will honor the television program Only Fools and Horses.

A month later, on March 16, the Legend of King Arthur stamps will be released. This set will be followed by an April 15 issue celebrating classic science fiction.

Issues for the month of May include a commemoration of the Wars of the Roses on May 4, and the Paul McCartney stamp set on May 28.

During July, the comic strip Dennis and Gnasher will be featured on stamps to be issued July 1, and wild coasts will be shown on stamps to be issued July 22.

An Aug. 12 set of stamps will commemorate industrial revolutions.

A Sept. 2 issue will show British army vehicles, and the subject of a Sept. 17 issue will be announced later.

On Oct. 19, Royal Mail will issue stamps honoring the Rugby Union, founded 150 years ago in 1871.

Stamps celebrating Christmas will be issued Nov. 2.

The program is tentative and subject to change.

