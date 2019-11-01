US Stamps
Great Outdoors, Hip Hop issue dates and locations announced
By Linn’s Staff
The United States Postal Service has scheduled issue dates and locations for two upcoming 2020 issues: June 13 in Incline Village, Nev., for the five Enjoy the Great Outdoors stamps, and July 1 in New York City for the four Hip Hop stamps.
Updates about both issues were first published in the second quarter 2020 issue of USA Philatelic, the Postal Service’s mail-order catalog of stamps and related stamp hobby products. However the catalog incorrectly states June 30 as the first day for the Hip Hop stamps.
The designs of the Enjoy the Great Outdoors stamps feature building a sandcastle, canoeing, hiking, biking and cross-country skiing. An MC, b-boy, DJ and graffiti art are shown on the Hip Hop stamps.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction