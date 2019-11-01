Great Outdoors, Hip Hop issue dates and locations announced

Apr 14, 2020, 3 PM

The United States Postal Service recently announced issue dates and locations for the Enjoy the Great Outdoors and Hip Hop stamps.

By Linn’s Staff

The United States Postal Service has scheduled issue dates and locations for two upcoming 2020 issues: June 13 in Incline Village, Nev., for the five Enjoy the Great Outdoors stamps, and July 1 in New York City for the four Hip Hop stamps.

Updates about both issues were first published in the second quarter 2020 issue of USA Philatelic, the Postal Service’s mail-order catalog of stamps and related stamp hobby products. However the catalog incorrectly states June 30 as the first day for the Hip Hop stamps.

The designs of the Enjoy the Great Outdoors stamps feature building a sandcastle, canoeing, hiking, biking and cross-country skiing. An MC, b-boy, DJ and graffiti art are shown on the Hip Hop stamps.

