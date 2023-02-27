Hering, Hotchner win grand awards at Garfield-Perry March Party

Apr 4, 2023, 10 AM

James Hering received the grand award at the Garfield-Perry March Party stamp show held March 17-19 for his multiframe exhibit “The Two Cent Hardings.”

By Linn’s Staff

James Hering and John Hotchner each won grand awards for their exhibits at the Garfield-Perry March Party held March 17-19 in Strongsville, Ohio, near Cleveland, according to a March 20 press release from the Garfield-Perry Stamp Club

Hering’s multiframe exhibit “The Two Cent Hardings” also received the American First Day Cover Society award and the Garfield-Perry award for the best United States exhibit. The exhibit will return to the Cleveland area Aug. 10-13 for the Champion of Champions competition at the Great American Stamp Show.

Hotchner won the single-frame grand award for “The Mid-19th Century Start of Perforating in Great Britain and the United States” and is now eligible to compete in the single-frame Champion of Champions competition at the Chicagopex show near Chicago Nov. 17-19.

The reserve grand award at the Garfield-Perry March Party went to Emory Toops for the multiframe exhibit “The Development and Use of the Provisional Issues of South Vietnam.”

Toops also received the American Philatelic Society medal of excellence for 1940-1980, the American Association of Philatelic Exhibitors award of excellence – treatment, and the Dale Pulver award for the best foreign exhibit.

The show featured 170 total frames of exhibits, split between 23 multiframe and 11 single-frame exhibits.

Ten exhibits received large gold awards, and nine received gold awards. Additionally, there were four large vermeil, three vermeil and two large silver awards.

Elizabeth Hisey served as chief judge for the exhibition. The other judges were Guy Purington, Mark Schwartz, Stephen Suffet, Ken Trettin and Gregg Redner (apprentice).

Attendance at this year’s March Party paralleled that of 2022, the press release said.

The show came a few months before Cleveland will host the Great American Stamp Show Aug. 10-13 at the Huntington Convention Center located at 300 Lakeside Ave.

The Garfield-Perry Stamp Club is serving as the local coordinating committee for the Great American Stamp Show.

March Party 2024 is scheduled for March 15-17, 2024. More information on the Garfield-Perry Stamp Club can be found online.

