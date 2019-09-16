Herrick to close new-issue services department

Mar 15, 2022, 4 PM

After starting operations in 1946, Herrick Stamp Company began its complete coverage of worldwide new issues with the Ghana inaugural issue of March 6, 1957.

By David Hartwig

Herrick Stamp Company will close its new-issue services department in May, according to company president William Herzig.

After the new-issue services department closes, the company will continue to deal in older stamps, with a focus on buying and selling country collections. Stamps issued from January 2020 to May 2022 will continue to be available on the company’s website.

In a letter included with standing-order shipments, Herzig said that recent factors have affected the quality of service the company is able to provide.

Herzig pointed to multiple factors that played into the decision. Many suppliers of stamps, along with several members of Herrick’s staff, have retired or will be retiring soon. Herzig said that the company has been unable to replace suppliers, and that it is not possible to find, hire and train skilled staff experienced with stamp collecting.

Herzig also noted that many post offices no longer even supply stamps at all. “With reduced supply and limited staff,” Herzig said, “our options are few.”

Because Herrick cannot provide a high level of service, Herzig said, the company made the “very difficult decision” to close the department.

The company has offered new-issue services for over 75 years.

According to the company’s website, Herrick Stamp Company started operating in 1946 from a small room on Herrick Drive in Lawrence, N.Y. The company began its complete coverage of worldwide new issues with the Ghana inaugural issue of March 6, 1957.

The website also mentions surges of interest that have passed during the intervening years, including postwar Europe and Middle Eastern nations, and the current interest in Pacific Rim nations.

“The point is that over the past seventy years, Herrick Stamp Company has delivered more stamps to more collectors in the USA than anyone else,” the website says.

In the closing of his letter, Herzig wished customers “the very best” in their collecting. “I am very sorry to have to write this letter,” he said. “Thank you so much for the confidence you have shown to Herrick Stamp Company.”

Stamp lots and collections, wholesale offers and more can be found on Herrick Stamp Company’s website.

