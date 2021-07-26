Hopeful view of the future at Great American Stamp Show

Aug 18, 2021, 3 PM

The United States Postal Service brought out recent stamps and related merchandise for collectors of newer issues. First-day cancels were applied on the spot by USPS employees. Linn’s photo by Michael Baadke.

Innovative exhibits were on display, and many interested collectors toured the aisles of framed collections, including the top exhibits entered in the annual Champion of Champions competition. Linn’s photo by Michael Baadke.

The cachetmakers’ bourse on Saturday celebrated the creations of first-day cover dealers. Collectors viewed the available material and bought from the independent artists assembled. Linn’s photo by Michael Baadke.

Chairs were filled with stamp collectors checking their want lists and looking for exciting new additions to their collections. Linn’s photo by Michael Baadke.

Collectors visited the booths of dozens of dealers and participating stamp collecting clubs and organizations. The aisles remained busy throughout each day of the show. Linn’s photo by Michael Baadke.

The Thursday first-day ceremony for the United States Backyard Games stamps was well attended as ceremony participants unveiled the set of eight forever stamps. Linn’s photo by Jay Bigalke.

When the doors opened at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill., collectors entered with enthusiasm and excitement that continued throughout the four-day show. Linn’s photo by Jay Bigalke.

By Michael Baadke

After an involuntary extended hiatus from stamp shows, many collectors from across the nation and around the world embraced the opportunity in mid-August to travel to the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Ill., for the delayed debut of the Great American Stamp Show.

Originally scheduled for the summer of 2020, the first Great American Stamp Show, like so many other social activities, was put on hold as the COVID-19 pandemic spread.

The sponsors of the show — the American Philatelic Society, American Topical Association and American First Day Cover Society — watched cautiously and waited for a sign that it was safe again to gather in a celebration of the stamp hobby.

In late March, it was announced that the show would take place at the Rosemont center, following a plan conceived by leaders of the three organizations long before the world ever heard of COVID-19.

The show opened to excited collectors on Thursday morning, Aug. 12, and continued through Aug. 15.

Attendance was strong all four days, with many collectors choosing to wear masks and respecting social distancing as the coronavirus and its spreading Delta variant remain a concern.

The masks gave the show a different look, but the atmosphere throughout was still jubilant, as collectors greeted old friends, made new ones, and sought the stamps and covers they needed to enhance their collections.

With first-day ceremonies, club meetings, exhibits and much more, the 2021 Great American Stamp Show gave an injection of hope to collectors anxious to return to the public experience of sharing their love of philately at the nation’s largest stamp show and exhibition.

