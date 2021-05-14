Postal Updates

House committee asks about USPS covert program

May 28, 2021, 9 AM

Washington Postal Scene by Bill McAllister

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform has asked the United States Postal Service’s Office of Inspector General to review the involvement of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in a recently disclosed internet covert operations program.

The Postal Inspection Service, the investigative branch of the USPS, acknowledged its participation in the clandestine program in late April. Details were reported in the May 17 issue of Linn’s Stamp News.

Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.Y., chairwoman of the Oversight and Reform Committee, and Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the committee’s ranking member, sought an assessment of the Postal Inspection Service’s role in the program and whether its actions were authorized.

“These activities raise serious questions about the scope of the program, the extent of sharing of information among law enforcement agencies and whether USPIS has the authority to conduct such an operation,” the lawmakers said in a May 25 statement.

In admitting its participation in the covert program, the Postal Inspection Service said it was looking for inflammatory posts on social media outlets and sharing its findings with other law enforcement agencies.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News: 

    Sign up for our newsletter
    Like us on Facebook
    Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

Postal Updates

May 14, 2021, 10 AM

House Democrats seek taxpayer funding for USPS all-electric delivery trucks

Postal Updates

May 4, 2021, 10 AM

DeJoy starts USPS 10-year plan with plant consolidations

Postal Updates

Apr 28, 2021, 11 AM

Postal Inspection Service acknowledges role in covert monitoring

Community Comments

Headlines