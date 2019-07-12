Inside Linn’s: 1994 $9.95 Moon Landing postal history

Jul 22, 2019, 12 PM

In this month’s Dollar-Sign Stamps, Charles Snee focuses on the $9.95 Moon Landing Express Mail stamp of 1994. Used examples of the stamp are not easy to locate, and in-period uses on Express Mail are infrequently encountered.

By Charles Snee

Here’s a challenge: 1994 $9.95 Moon Landing postal history

On July 20, 1994, the United States $9.95 Moon Landing Express Mail stamp was issued 25 years to the day that astronaut Neil Armstrong first planted his foot on the surface of the moon’s Sea of Tranquility. As Charles Snee explains in Dollar-Sign Stamps, locating in-period uses of this stamp on Express Mail covers can be a challenge. Read the whole column to learn more about this attractive stamp.

Be happy: discover emoji designs on postage stamps

Emojis — those cute little icons found lurking in text messages, emails and social media — have now found their way onto postage stamps. William F. Sharpe, in this month’s Computers and Stamps column, introduces us to emojis featured on stamps from six countries and provides a short review of the origins of the ubiquitous smiley face, which first appeared in 1963.

Strolling through Switzerland’s philatelic flower garden

Swiss Stamp Scene columnist Richard T. Hall reveals that “flowers have been a popular subject for Swiss stamps, particularly semipostal stamps.” The 1943 Pro Juventute semipostal set of three, the first in Switzerland’s philatelic flower garden, features a silver thistle, a lady slipper and a gentian. As an added bonus for botanists and flower topicalists, Hall provides the Latin designation of each flower shown.

