Inside Linn’s: News from around the astrophilatelic world

May 11, 2023, 10 AM

By Charles Snee

The May 29 digital-only issue of Linn’s Stamp News will be available to subscribers Saturday, May 13. While you wait for your issue to arrive, enjoy these three quick glimpses of exclusive content available only to subscribers.

News from around the astrophilatelic world

In Exploring Astrophilately, Charles J. Vukotich Jr. shares news about three subjects: the Artemis Project Moon mission, space tourism and the first private lunar landing. The cacheted cover shown here relates to the third topic. As Vukotich explains, the cover celebrates the Japanese company iSpace, which “launched Hakuto-R on Dec. 11, 2022, aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral.” The cachet is by Silcox, and the cover is franked with a 2022 Flags forever stamp.

Tip of the Week: Hawaii Statue of King Kamehameha I stamp

In this week’s tip, Stamp Market Tips columnists Henry Gitner and Rick Miller recommend looking for an attractive affordable stamp from Hawaii: the 1894 5¢ rose lake Statue of King Kamehameha I. “The stamp is a good buy in very fine grade and unused, hinged condition and mint, never-hinged condition at full Scott catalog value or more,” Gitner and Miller write. The Republic of Hawaii issued its first stamps in 1894. It became the 50th state in 1959.

Kitchen Table Philately: a ‘healthy six-continent mixture’

In each weekly issue of Linn’s, either E. Rawolik VI or E. Rawolik VII dissects the contents of a stamp mixture offered to collectors. E. Rawolik is a pseudonym that is also the word “kiloware” (a stamp mixture) spelled backward. This week, E. Rawolik VIi reviews a packet of 66 worldwide stamps that the seller intriguingly called a “healthy six-continent mixture.” A total of 42 countries were represented in the mix, and 36 stamps were valued at $1 or more. The highest catalog value, $24, went to a 1986 $8 stamp from Bermuda. Enjoy the full review in this issue.

