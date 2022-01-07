Inside Linn’s: Stamps tell the story of the Polish post office in Danzig

Jan 14, 2022, 8 AM

In Stamps of Eastern Europe in the Jan. 31 issue of Linn’s Stamp News, Rick Miller takes a close look at the stamps that documented Poland’s influence in the Free City of Danzig after World War I and in the years leading up to World War II in 1939.

By Charles Snee

The Jan. 31 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, Jan. 17. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, Jan. 15. While you wait for your issue to arrive in your mailbox, enjoy these three quick glimpses of exclusive content available only to subscribers.

Stamps tell the story of the Polish post office in Danzig

Starting with the rebirth of Poland as an independent state following World War I, Stamps of Eastern Europe columnist Rick Miller provides a fascinating review of Poland’s impact on the Free City of Danzig, with emphasis on the Polish post office in Danzig. As Miller explains, “The Free City of Danzig was under the protection of the League of Nations and was in a mandatory customs union with Poland. Poland had rights to communications, railways and port facilities within the free city. One of those rights was the maintenance of the Polish post office in Danzig.” Danzig issued postage stamps from 1920 until 1939, when Germany swallowed it up at the start of World War II. Miller uses 11 stamps to tell this gripping story of an inspiring city and its post office.

Year of the Ox contest honors Macau, Serbia and Uruguay

A recent competition for the best Year of the Ox stamps bestowed top honors on issues from Macau, Serbia and Uruguay. “The Chinese Shengxiao (Zodiac) Philatelic Society organized the contest. It is the 12th and final competition for the best Chinese zodiac stamps, finishing a full cycle of 12 Chinese lunar zodiac stamps,” reports philatelic columnist Dingguo Dai. Stamps from 59 postal administrations that were issued in late 2020 or early 2021 were entered in the contest. Dai notes that two of the top three winners had never placed in the top 10 in the previous 11 competitions. Which two? You’ll have to read Dai’s detailed report to find out.

Kitchen Table Philately: recent Norway on paper

In each weekly issue of Linn’s, either E. Rawolik VI or E. Rawolik VII dissects the contents of a stamp mixture offered to collectors. E. Rawolik is a pseudonym that is also the word “kiloware” (a stamp mixture) spelled backward. This week, E. Rawolik VI reviews a compact assortment of recent on-paper stamps from Norway. Among the 61 stamps, the earliest, a 1-krone green Posthorn, was issued in 2001. The most recent stamp, from 2020, pictures a Norwegian lundehund (puffin dog). Also present was a trio of 2014 stamps celebrating the sailing adventures of intrepid adventurer Thor Heyderdahl. Enjoy the full review in this issue.

