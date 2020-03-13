International mail disruptions multiply with COVID-19 impact

Mar 20, 2020, 12 PM

The Postal Service reports that it will continue to accept and process mail destined for countries that have discontinued services.

By Linn’s Staff

The United States Postal Service released advisories on the state of international mail over the course of three bulletins published March 16-19.

Each release addressed the specific situations for countries around the world in response to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

Some nations have suspended some or all mail services, while others are anticipating or reporting delays for specific mail services.

Below are the advisories for each nation as released by the USPS during that four-day period.

Armenia. Haypost CJSC, has advised that, owing to the suspension of flights, it expects serious delays in processing of inbound and outbound letter post, parcel post and Express Mail Service (EMS) items until further notice. For all items requiring signature on delivery, the addressee’s signature may be replaced in the signature field by the mail carrier’s signature and the delivery code.

Australia. Australia Post has advised that written proof of delivery is suspended, until further notice, for inbound items.

Austria. Austrian Post has advised that significant delays are to be expected in the delivery of all inbound mail until April 14, or until regulatory measures are lifted. As a result, customers should expect delivery delays for all letters and parcels.

Canada. Canada Post has advised that it is experiencing significant disruption to its daily operations owing to the temporary closure of many institutions, airlines and transportation providers. Customers should expect delays for all letter post, parcel post and EMS items. Additionally, Canada Post will no longer request a signature for any deliveries. Instead, mail carriers will apply “safe drop” procedures whenever it is possible to do so. If such procedures are not possible, the mail carrier will leave a delivery notice card indicating the retail location from which the item can be collected. A delivery notice card will be left for the addressee for all registered items and items requiring the payment of duties and taxes.

Cayman Islands. Cayman Islands Postal Service has advised that the government has suspended all international flights. Therefore the processing of all letter post, parcel post and EMS items will be suspended from March 20 through April 12.

Chile. Correos Chile has advised that the following service changes are in effect for letter post, parcel post and EMS items:

1. Owing to a lack of international air transport capacity, international outbound mail has been suspended to all countries except Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay and Uruguay.

2. International inbound mail addressed to Easter Island will no longer be accepted.

3. There will be delays in the processing and delivery of international inbound mail.

4. Signature on delivery for international inbound mail will be suspended and replaced by delivery methods that limit direct physical contact.

Croatia. Croatian Post has advised that a special process for postal items subject to signature upon delivery has been introduced. For registered, insured and EMS items that would normally require a signature, the item will be placed in the addressee’s mailbox or deposited at the front door of their home. In the signature field, the mail carrier will enter “C-19” to indicate that the item has been delivered without the recipient’s signature. Additionally customer should expect delays in the delivery of all mail items.

Cyprus. Cyprus Post has advised that significant delays are to be expected in the delivery of all inbound letter post, parcel post and EMS items. Postal items that would ordinarily require written proof of delivery may, with the addressee’s consent, be deposited in the addressee’s mailbox or in a secure location on the addressee’s premises, with signature by the mail carrier.

Ecuador. Empresa Publica Correos del Ecuador CDE E.P has advised that all postal services in Ecuador are suspended until further notice.

El Salvador. Correos de El Salvador has advised that it will need to reduce its workforce across the logistics chain. As a result, customers should expect delivery delays for all letter post, parcel post and EMS items.

Estonia. Estonian Post has advised that it has suspended signature on delivery for inbound items. Where possible, items will be delivered to mailboxes; otherwise, they will be delivered in person, but without signature. The courier will enter the recipient’s name in the handheld device, but in place of the signature, there will be the indication “Courier.” This temporary measure will last until further notice.

French Polynesia. OPT PF – FARE RATA has advised that it is currently unable to accept letter post, parcel post or EMS items until March 31.

Germany. Deutsche Post has announced changes for all letter post, parcel post and EMS items requiring signature on delivery. Beginning March 13, items that would ordinarily require the addressee’s signature can now be deposited in the addressee’s mailbox or in a secure location on their premises, with signature by the mail carrier on their portable device. In cases where items are delivered to the recipient in person, the mail carrier will likewise sign on the recipient’s behalf.

Honduras. Empresa de Correos de Honduras (Honducor) has advised that the entire territory of Honduras is under quarantine until at least March 21 or later. As a result, Honducor significantly reduced its workforce across the logistics chain. The distribution of international mail will be subject to major delays until the situation returns to normal.

Ireland. An Post has advised that it has suspended signature on delivery for inbound items. Delivery will be conducted via methods that limit direct contact, with immediate effect.

Israel. Israel Postal Company announced that it has suspended signature on delivery for inbound items. For all letter post, parcel post and EMS items that would normally require a signature, no signature will be required and the item will be left at the door, after being scanned and photographed to ensure that delivery has been made. If possible, the name of the addressee shall be recorded.

Jamaica. Jamaica Post has advised that from March 18 through March 24, it will be implementing a restructured operations program and will be unable to guarantee delivery standards for letter post, parcel post and EMS items, owing to adjusted operating hours of post offices and postal agencies. Customers should expect delays.

Kuwait. Kuwait Postal Sector has suspended all inbound and outbound mail (letter post, parcel post and EMS items) until further notice.

Latvia. Latvijas Pasts has advised that the processing of all inbound and outbound international mail conveyed via passenger air transport has been suspended until further notice. Latvijas Pasts will strive to find alternative means to convey its outbound mail by truck or cargo air transport. However, there may be significant delays in the meantime. For preventive purposes, shipments are stored in a warehouse for 72 hours prior to transport. Customers should expect delays.

Lebanon. LibanPost has advised that all passenger flights to and from Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport have been suspended until March 29. Owing to this situation, LibanPost will be unable to offer outbound mail services (letter post, parcel post and EMS items) to international destinations.

Lithuania. Lithuania Post has advised that all letter post, parcel post and EMS items requiring signature on delivery will be delivered to customers indirectly. Consequently it will not be mandatory for mail carriers to collect and provide written proof of delivery.

Luxemburg. Post Luxembourg has advised that delivery will be conducted via methods that restrict direct contact. For all letter post, parcel post and EMS items requiring signature on delivery, the addressee’s signature will be replaced by the mail carrier’s signature, together with the delivery code, in the signature field.

Malaysia. Pos Malaysia has advised that owing to suspension of services, cancellation of flights, shutdown of airports and implementation of other preventative measures, all inbound and outbound letter post, parcel post and EMS items are expected to be severely delayed.

For mail destined to Malaysia, items will be handled as follows:

• Items requiring signature on delivery will no longer be signed at the time of delivery. Instead, the mail carrier will ask for the recipient’s name and will enter this information in the signature field of the handheld device or delivery manifest.

• For delivery of items to a mail room, the addressee will receive a text message or telephone call.

• Deliveries to premises or areas needing to be closed down due to COVID-19 are suspended.

Maldives. Maldives Post has advised that it is suspending the processing of all inbound and outbound letter post, parcel post and EMS items until March 28.

Malta. MaltaPost has advised that all letter post, parcel post and EMS items requiring signature on delivery will no longer be signed at the time of delivery. For these items, the mail carrier will ask for the recipient’s name and ID number, and this information will be entered by the mail carrier in the signature field on the registration barcode sticker. This temporary measure will be effective until further notice.

Moldova. Posta Moldovei has suspended all inbound and outbound mail (letter post, parcel post and EMS items) until further notice.

Mongolia. Mongol Post has advised that all international flights to and from Ulaanbaatar are suspended until March 30 or later. Mongol Post is temporarily closing its international mail center until April 1.

Myanmar (Burma). Myanmar Post has advised that effective until April 30, it has suspended outbound mail services to international destinations owing to the suspension of all passenger flights from and to Yangon International Airport. Domestic operations, including mail delivery, are still functioning under adapted conditions. Customers may continue to mail items destined to Myanmar, however, delivery delays should be expected.

Netherlands. PostNL has advised that all letter post, parcel post and EMS items requiring signature on delivery will no longer be signed at the time of delivery. For these items, the mail carrier will ask the recipient for the last three digits of the recipient’s ID reference number, and this information will be entered by the carrier in the signature field on their handheld device. This temporary measure will be effective until further notice.

New Zealand. New Zealand Post has announced changes for all letter post, parcel post and EMS items requiring signature on delivery. Effective immediately the mail carrier will ask for the recipient’s name (to record proof of delivery), and leave the item on the doorstep. The person receiving the item will not sign for the delivery directly. If no one comes to the door and there is no parcel leave service in place, the carrier will leave a card with details of the delivery and return the item to the post office. This temporary measure will remain in effect until further notice.

Norway. Posten Norge AS has advised that it is unable to send letter mail to all countries outside the European Union except for the following: Australia, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, Iceland, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Liechtenstein, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. This policy includes letter post items, parcel post and EMS items.

Panama. Correos de Panama has advised that it is currently unable to send outgoing mail (letter post, parcel post or EMS items) to the following destinations: Africa, Asia, Europe and Oceania; certain Latin American countries (Argentina, Aruba, Bolivia, Ecuador, Haiti, Honduras, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela). Additionally delays are expected in the delivery of all inbound items to addressees in Panama.

Peru. Servicios Postales del Peru — SERPOST S.A. has suspended all delivery of domestic and international mail for 15 days, and Jorge Chavez International Airport has been closed. Therefore postal services in Peru are suspended until March 30.

Philippines. Philippine Postal Corporation has advised that an enhanced community quarantine has been imposed in metropolitan Manila and the rest of Luzon island and several areas on Visayas and Mindanao islands, effective through April 12. Philippine Postal Corporation has announced it will operate as follows during the community quarantine:

1. International mail processing centers will maintain a skeleton staff, in order to accept incoming mail until the total lockdown of international air and sea transport on March 20.

2. All post offices in areas placed under quarantine are closed.

Portugal. CTT Correios de Portugal has announced changes for letter post, parcel post and EMS items requiring signature on delivery. Effective immediately the mail carrier will ask recipients for their given name and family name and will enter this information, followed by “CV19,” in the signature field on the handheld device. This temporary measure will remain in effect until further notice.

Romania. Posta Romana has advised that new travel restrictions have led to massive cancellations of international flights. Owing to the suspension of air services to a number of international destinations, Posta Romana is facing difficulties sending international postal items, and delays are to be expected for all types of inbound and outbound letter post, parcel post and EMS items.

Saudi Arabia. Saudi Post has advised that all letter post, parcel post and EMS items requiring signature on delivery will be delivered to customers indirectly. The mandatory written proof of delivery will be suspended and instead delivery will be based on a code sent to the addressee’s mobile phone.

Serbia. Public Enterprise Post of Serbia has advised that it has made organizational changes regarding the acceptance, processing and delivery of all inbound and outbound letter post, parcel post and EMS items and customers should expect delivery delays until further notice.

Singapore. Singapore Post has advised that signature on delivery will be suspended for all letter post, parcel post and EMS items effective immediately. All mailbox-sized items (including registered, tracked, parcel and EMS items) will be deposited in mailboxes. For items larger than mailbox-size, delivery will be made to parcel locker stations, post offices or collection points (in descending order of priority) for collection by the addressee. Mailers are encouraged to include the addressee’s mobile number on all items, if possible, to expedite the aforementioned process. For items for which no mobile number has been provided, delayed delivery is to be expected. Singapore Post will not provide written proof of delivery. Delivery will be deemed to have occurred when collection is confirmed at the designated collection points. These temporary measures will be effective until further notice.

Slovenia. Posta Slovenije has advised that significant delays are to be expected for all inbound and outbound letter post, parcel post and EMS items until the end of the epidemic. Furthermore, should the situation worsen, it will be forced to temporarily suspend the acceptance of mail for destinations outside Slovenia to which transport is not available.

Posta Slovenije has further advised that it is suspending signature on delivery for items destined to Slovenia. Additionally, in order to avoid human contact, Posta Slovenije will deliver items using alternative delivery methods where possible. This includes delivery to agreed locations, such as post office boxes, mailboxes and parcel lockers. These measures will remain in place until further notice.

Spain. Correos y Telegrafos has advised that many airlines have canceled their flights to Madrid. As a result, the distribution of international mail will be subject to major delays until the situation returns to normal.

Suriname. Suriname Postal Corporation (SURPOST) has advised that the government has suspended international flights until further notice. Official ferry connections with French Guiana (on the eastern border) and Guyana (to the west) have also been discontinued. Therefore, SURPOST has significantly reduced the workforce deployed in the logistics chain with regard to both sorting and delivery, and customers should expect delivery delays.

Tunisia. La Poste Tunisienne has advised that all international flights in and out of Tunisia have been suspended. Therefore the processing of all letter post, parcel post and EMS items will be suspended until sufficient transport capacity becomes available.

Turkey. Turkish PTT Corporation has advised that a period of leave has been declared for certain parts of its workforce, especially those in high-risk categories. This is expected to have a major impact on operations, and customers should expect delivery delays.

United Kingdom. Royal Mail Group has advised that it will make changes for all letter post, parcel post and EMS items requiring signature on delivery. Effective March 13, items requiring a signature on delivery will not always be signed for by the recipient. Instead, if the recipient is unable to sign for the item but has duly received it, a code (XP1) will be entered into the handheld device, and this will constitute evidence of receipt. Additionally, Royal Mail Group has advised that customers should expect delivery delays for all types of mail.

The reported service disruptions affect Priority Mail Express International, Priority Mail International, first-class mail international, first-class package international service, International Priority Airmail, International Surface Air Lift, and M-Bag items, according to the Postal Service.

