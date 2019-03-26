Issue date and designs revealed for Royal Mail’s Cricket World Cup sheets

Sep 7, 2019, 10 AM

The England women’s team won the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy in 2017, and Royal Mail is honoring that victory on another souvenir sheet of four stamps to be issued Sept. 26.

Great Britain’s Royal Mail will issue a souvenir sheet of four stamps Sept. 26 showing the England men’s cricket team celebrating its recent ICC (International Cricket Council) Cricket World Cup victory.

By Denise McCarty

Great Britain’s Royal Mail will issue its two Cricket World Cup souvenir sheets Sept. 26.

The two sheets were announced July 14, but the designs were not revealed until Aug. 28.

One sheet celebrates the England men’s team winning the 2019 ICC (International Cricket Council) Men’s Cricket World Cup trophy, and the other commemorates the women’s team winning the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in 2017.

This is the first time that England’s men’s and women’s cricket teams have held both trophies simultaneously.

Each sheet features a St. George cross design with four se-tenant stamps: two nondenominated first-class stamps (currently 70 pence) and two £1.60 stamps paying the rate for letters to Europe weighing up to 100 grams.

All of the stamps show photographs. Royal Mail described the stamps on the men’s souvenir sheet as “each capturing a moment of celebration following England’s thrilling World Cup Final victory against New Zealand at Lord’s Cricket Ground.”

Similarly, Royal Mail described the stamps in the sheet honoring the women’s team as “depicting the rapturous celebrations following their victorious World Cup Final against India at Lord’s Cricket Ground in 2017.”

The fourth stamp depicts the women on the balcony of the Lord’s Pavilion at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, England.

Inscriptions in the selvage of this sheet include “England ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 Winners” in the upper left and the logos of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 and the England and Wales Cricket Board in the lower left.

The other sheet is inscribed “England ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Winners” in the upper left with the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and England and Wales Cricket Board logos in the lower left.

The Royal Mail Design Team designed the souvenir sheets, and International Security Printers printed them by lithography.

Each stamp measures 60 millimeters by 30mm and is perforated gauge 14.5 by 14.5.

Royal Mail is offering first-day covers and a presentation pack containing both souvenir sheets.

For ordering information, visit the Royal Mail website. Ordering information also is available from Royal Mail, Tallents House, 21 S. Gyle Crescent, Edinburgh, EH12 9PB, Scotland. Royal Mail’s agency in the United States is Interpost, Box 400, Hewlett, NY 11557.

