Issue dates revealed for most of remaining 2022 U.S. stamp issues

Jun 15, 2022, 9 AM

Ten characters from Charles. M. Schulz’s Peanuts cartoon strip will be featured on stamps to be issued Sept. 30 in Santa Rosa, Calif.

By Jay Bigalke

The United States Postal Service has announced issue dates for most of the remaining 2022 U.S. stamps, including the 10 stamps honoring the birth centennial of Charles M. Schulz. The announcement was made June 15.

The single James Webb Space Telescope stamp will be issued Sept. 8 in Washington, D.C.

The four contemporary holiday stamps titled “Holiday Elves” will be issued Sept. 15 in North Pole, Alaska.

Sept. 22 is the issue date for the Christmas: Virgin and Child stamp. The city of issue is Boston, Mass., home of the Museum of Fine Arts, where the 16th-century painting featured on the stamp resides in its collection.

The 10 Charles M. Schulz stamps will be issued Sept. 30 in Santa Rosa, Calif.

On Oct. 11, the 10 flower stamps titled “Snowy Beauty” will be issued in Guilford, Ind.

St. Louis, Mo., will play host to the Oct. 13 issuance of the Kwanzaa stamp.

On Oct. 18, the Women Cryptologists of World War II stamp will debut in Annapolis Junction, Md., home of the National Cryptologic Museum.

And lastly, the new Hanukkah stamp will be issued Oct. 20 in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

The only stamp issue remaining for 2022 that doesn’t have an issue date or city is the Go Beyond: Buzz Lightyear stamps featured on page 1 of the July 4 issue of Linn’s.

Linn’s 2022 U.S. Stamp Program has been updated with the new issue dates and cities.

