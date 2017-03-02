James Lee tapped as first APS dealer of the year

May 1, 2021, 3 PM

James E. Lee has been selected to receive the American Philatelic Society's first dealer of the year award. Lee, an expert on United States essays and proofs, will receive the award Aug. 5 at Stampshow in Richmond, Va. (Image courtesy of American Philatel

By Charles Snee

The American Philatelic Society announced June 8 its selection of James E. Lee as the first APS dealer of the year.

Lee, who also writes Linn’s Essays and Proofs column, has been a professional dealer for more than 40 years.

Patricia Kaufmann, a dealer and expert in Confederate States and member of the APS board of vice presidents, acknowledged Lee’s substantial contributions to the hobby.

“He served on the American Stamp Dealers Association board of directors for eight years, four of which were as president,” Kaufmann said on the APS’ web blog.

According to the APS, the award will be presented Aug. 5 during the awards banquet at Stampshow in Richmond, Va.