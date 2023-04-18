Jean Wang named to research library board, Thomas Bieniosek named vice president

Apr 18, 2023, 2 PM

By Jay Bigalke

Jean Wang of Canada has been named to the board of trustees of the American Philatelic Research Library, and Thomas Bieniosek was elected by the board as its vice president.

The board met virtually April 18 to name a replacement after Greg Galletti resigned as a trustee and as the vice president position to take on a role as a board of vice presidents of the American Philatelic Society.

After the motions for Wang’s approval passed, APS president Cheryl Ganz approved the motion and APS attorney Kathleen Yurchak swore her in during the meeting.

“I’m excited and looking forward to working with everyone on the board,” said Wang.

Wang is a member of Canada’s Stamp Advisory Committee, an author and exhibitor, and she is involved in a number of other philatelic organizations, including the Royal Philatelic Society of Canada.

This meeting was the result of a series of events that started with the resignation of previous APS president Bob Zeigler, was reported in Linn’s April 17 issue.

