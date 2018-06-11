Jersey features tractors in April 1 set of eight stamps

Apr 20, 2022, 8 AM

By David Hartwig

Eight stamps designed by acclaimed artist and engraver Martin Mörck and issued April 1 by Jersey depict eight different tractors that are currently in use, or have historically been used, in Jersey.

These are the first stamps issued by Jersey to match the new postal rates for 2022. Four stamps pay rates for standard letters weighing up to 100 grams: 56 pence to Jersey; 82p to the United Kingdom, Isle of Man and other Channel Islands; £1.20 to Europe; and £1.75 to the rest of the world.

The remaining four stamps pay rates for large letters (up to 381 millimeters long, 305mm wide and 20mm thick) weighing up to 100 grams: 91p to Jersey; £1.37 to the United Kingdom, Isle of Man and other Channel Islands; £2.10 to Europe; and £3.65 to the rest of the world.

“Jersey has had a prosperous agricultural industry for centuries and tractors are a familiar sight around the Island,” Jersey Post said. “However, far from just being used for agricultural work, tractors are put to work in many different ways and the eight stamps in this set depict tractors doing a variety of jobs, some of which are specific to the Island.”

Some of the more traditional agricultural roles illustrated on the stamps include plowing, which is shown being done with a Ferguson TE20 tractor circa 1952 on the 56p stamp and with an International W14 circa 1939 on the £3.65.

