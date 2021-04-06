Jersey receives award for Lockdown Birds stamps

May 24, 2022, 3 PM

Jersey Post issued stamps March 1, 2021, showing paintings created by Jersey resident Berni Martin during the COVID-19 lockdown. Jersey Post recently received a prestigious mail and express services industry award for the Lockdown Birds set of eight.

By Linn’s Staff

Jersey Post won the World Post & Parcel Award for the philatelic campaign of the year for its eight Lockdown Birds stamps issued March 1, 2021 (Scott 2383-2390).

The World Post & Parcel Awards, regarded as the Oscars of the mail and express industry, were presented May 11 in Dubai.

In the press release about the award, Jersey Post said, “The winning stamps, which feature eight colourful ‘lockdown birds,’ are the result of a creative collaboration between Jersey Post and Berni Martin, a Jersey resident who set herself a project to paint a bird every day during Jersey’s first COVID-19 lockdown, each bird a reflection of her mood on that particular day.”

Martin painted birds for 100 consecutive days, numbering each painting. Those numbers are included in the stamp designs.

David McGrath, group marketing director at Jersey Post, said that this stamp issue is a “perfect example of the power of philately to connect people. The designs resonated with people around the world, creating a sense of community through our shared experience of the pandemic.”

According to Jersey Post, articles about the stamps appeared in the United States, China, Germany and Italy.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter