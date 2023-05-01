US Stamps
June 23 federal duck stamp ceremony location revealed
By Linn’s Staff
The 2023 federal duck stamp, also known as the migratory bird hunting and conservation stamp, will be issued June 23 in Memphis, Tenn., according to the United States Fish and Wildlife Service.
The federal duck stamp will reproduce Joseph Hautman’s acrylic painting of three tundra swans in flight.
A first-day ceremony for the federal stamp and the 2023 junior duck stamp is scheduled at the Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid Memphis, 1 Bass Pro Drive, Memphis, Tenn.
Doors for the store open at 9 a.m., but an exact ceremony time has not been announced.
Additional information will appear in a future issue of Linn’s.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
Postal UpdatesMay 19, 2023, 1 PM
DeJoy cites progress two years into 10-year Delivering for America plan
-
World StampsMay 18, 2023, 5 PM
Coral reefs highlighted on U.N. World Oceans Day set
-
US StampsMay 18, 2023, 12 PM
Inside Linn’s: An odd 1981 postage due cover from Toledo
-
AuctionsMay 18, 2023, 12 PM
Corinphila June auction series features Besancon, DuBois, Erivan, other name collections