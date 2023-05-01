June 23 federal duck stamp ceremony location revealed

May 15, 2023, 8 AM

Joseph Hautman’s acrylic painting of three tundra swans will be used on the 2023 federal duck stamp to be issued June 23 in Memphis, Tenn. Image courtesy of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

By Linn’s Staff

The 2023 federal duck stamp, also known as the migratory bird hunting and conservation stamp, will be issued June 23 in Memphis, Tenn., according to the United States Fish and Wildlife Service.

The federal duck stamp will reproduce Joseph Hautman’s acrylic painting of three tundra swans in flight.

A first-day ceremony for the federal stamp and the 2023 junior duck stamp is scheduled at the Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid Memphis, 1 Bass Pro Drive, Memphis, Tenn.

Doors for the store open at 9 a.m., but an exact ceremony time has not been announced.

Additional information will appear in a future issue of Linn’s.

