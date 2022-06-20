Kenneth B. Grant, 1948-2023

Apr 20, 2023, 12 PM

Kenneth B. Grant, a tireless supporter of the hobby and former president of the American Philatelic Research Library, died March 31 in Baraboo, Wis. He was 75. Photo courtesy of the American Philatelic Society.

By Linn’s Staff

Kenneth B. Grant, former president of the American Philatelic Research Library and secretary of the American Philatelic Society, died March 31 in Baraboo, Wis., at age 75.

As an avid and respected philatelist, Mr. Grant served in a variety of roles and brought good cheer to all who knew him.

He served on the APRL board of trustees since 1999, with a short break from 2011 to 2016 when he served as secretary of the APS board.

“Kenneth Grant made a lifelong, sustained, and dedicated contribution to the organizational backbone of philately,” the APS said in an obituary published April 3.

According to the APS, Mr. Grant played a significant role in the APRL’s purchase of the historic Match Factory in Bellefonte, Pa., now the American Philatelic Center. The center is home to the APS and the APRL.

“During his most recent tenure as APRL president, the APRL paid off its mortgage debt on the Match Factory in 2020, fifteen years ahead of schedule,” the APS said.

“Ken was a true supporter, champion, and friend of the library,” said Scott Tiffney, APRL librarian and director of information services for the APS.

“It was an honor to work together to provide greater access for our patrons to the resources of the APRL,” Tiffney said.

Mr. Grant left a significant mark in the world of philatelic writing. In 2007, he served as editor of Across the Fence Post, the publication of the Wisconsin Federation of Stamp Clubs.

From 2005 to 2018, he edited Badger Postal History, the journal of the Wisconsin Postal History Society. He edited the Cinderella Philatelist, the journal of the Cinderella Stamp Club, from 2009 to 2022. (A cinderella is a stamplike label that is not a postage stamp.)

The cinderella collection at the APRL is named in Mr. Grant’s honor. According to the APS, the collection includes items for both novice and experienced collectors.

“The collection exemplifies the broad range of interest and research dedicated to this unique facet of philately,” the APS said.

Mr. Grant wrote numerous articles published in the American Philatelist, the Postal History Journal and American Stamp Collector & Dealer.

He served for 13 years (2005-18) as a board member of the Wisconsin Federation of Stamp Clubs and was the federation’s secretary from 2018 until his death. He also served on the board of the Postal History Society from 2018 to 2020.

Mr. Grant was inducted into the Wisconsin Philatelic Hall of Fame in 2014. In 2020, he received the APS Luff award for outstanding service to the APS.

The Luff award is the most prestigious recognition that the APS bestows on a living philatelist.

Mr. Grant and his wife, Mary, were married in 1971. During their 51 years of marriage, they traveled extensively, visiting more than 20 countries and many states.

Mr. Grant taught English at the University of Wisconsin Baraboo-Sauk County for 31 years. He also served in the Illinois National Guard, attaining the rank of sergeant.

A celebration of Mr. Grant’s life was scheduled for April 22 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. local time at the Baraboo Country Club, 401 Mine Road, in Baraboo.

Anyone desiring to make a memorial gift in Mr. Grant’s name is encouraged to donate to the Baraboo Campus Scholarship Program, the Baraboo Food Pantry or the APRL.

