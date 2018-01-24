US Stamps
Lance Wyman designed stamps for the U.S., Mexico
Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke
A new book by Niko Courtelis features the 43 stamps designed by graphic designer Lance Wyman of New York City.
United States stamp collectors may recognize Wyman’s work from the 1972 Olympic Games stamps (Scott 1460-1462 and C85).
The other stamps he designed were for Mexico, including the 1968 airmail remembering Martin Luther King Jr., and commemoratives for the 1968 Summer Olympics held in Mexico City, the 1969 moon landing, the 1970 World Cup, and the 25th anniversary of the United Nations in 1970.
The book includes color illustrations of the stamps and comments by Wyman. Shown nearby is the two-page spread for the 1968 Summer Olympics stamps.
Published by Kat Ran Press, Courtelis’ Iconic: The Postage Stamps of Lance Wyman was created in conjunction with the November 2019 exhibition of Wyman’s stamps at the Katherine Small Gallery in Somerville, Mass.
The softbound, 24-page book measures 5.875 by 9 inches. It is available from the websites of the publisher and the gallery.
Both websites also include information about other stamp designers and their designs.
