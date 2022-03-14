Latvia proclaims its support for Ukraine on new stamp

Mar 17, 2022, 11 AM

Latvia’s postal administration, Latvijas Pasts, is selling the stamp in a souvenir sheet of three stamps and a label with 50 percent of the proceeds going to a charity organization in Ukraine.

By Denise McCarty

Latvia issued a stamp March 10 in support of Ukraine in response to the Russian invasion.

The €1.44 stamp shows ribbons in the colors of the two nation’s flags: blue and yellow for Ukraine and red and white for Latvia.

Latvia’s postal administration, Latvijas Pasts, said in a March 8 announcement that the stamp is sold in a souvenir sheet of three stamps and a label for €9, with 50 percent of the proceeds going to the Ukrainian charity organization Ziedot.lv.

According to Ziedot.lv, the charity organization was “founded in 2003 with the mission to channel individual and business donations to people in need. Ziedot.lv is offering a safe, easy and transparent way to support carefully verified and selected charity projects, to follow-up their progress and be sure your donation has reached the goal.”

Latvian stamp designer Girts Griva designed the stamp. In addition to the flaglike ribbons, the design includes the inscription “We Are with You” in Latvian and Ukrainian in the upper right. The 2022 year date and the name of the designer are in the lower left.

The label in the souvenir sheet pictures the Independence Monument of Ukraine in Kyiv and the Monument of Freedom of Latvia in Riga.

The words “Glory to Ukraine” are inscribed in Latvian and Ukrainian on the label and to the left and right of the stamps on the souvenir sheet.

The Latvian printer Baltijas Banknote printed the souvenir sheet in an edition of 20,000.

For ordering information, visit Latvijas Pasts online shop.

