Linn’s digital archive grows, includes issues back to 2008

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

Amos Media Co., publisher of Linn’s Stamp News, Coin World and the Scott catalog line, launched My Amos Media Account in early December.

The newly designed website allows customers to access the digital edition and to see account information for stamp and coin products purchased through the Amos Advantage website.

If you do not have an Amos Advantage account, you will need to set one up. For assistance, the website includes a link to frequently asked questions.

Timed to coincide with this launch is the debut of a new e-reader platform for Linn’s Stamp News. This platform is used by magazines, including Shutter Magazine, Visit Indy, Manhattan Bride and more.

But the real highlight for me is the expansion of the digital archive (found by accessing your digital edition, clicking on the arrow at the top of the issue shown, and then clicking on the archive icon which is beside the magnifying glass). Previously this archive of issues of Linn’s Stamp News was from 2014 to date, now it goes back to 2008.

We intend to add to that archive. Because Linn’s was founded in 1928, there are more than 90 years of content for us to eventually include as part of this new digital resource.

As a philatelic exhibitor and writer, I am excited to be able to easily locate resources and references to items I am researching. And I would have to believe I am not alone.

