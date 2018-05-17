List of U.S. brick-and-mortar stamp stores grows to 84 in 32 states

Jan 3, 2020, 12 PM

The JadeCo Stamp and Hobby store in Stevens Point, Wis., is one of 84 brick-and-mortar stamp stores identified in the United States. Photographs by Jay Bigalke.

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

In my Philatelic Foreword column in the Sept. 16, 2019, issue of Linn’s, I reported on how many brick-and-mortar stamp stores still exist in the United States. That article was based on information provided by collectors and store owners.

The column listed 46 stamp stores. But thanks to updates from readers sent after that column was published, we now have a list of 84 brick-and-mortar stamp stores. The combined list can be found on the Linn’s website.

If your travels take you near one of these locations, I encourage you to visit. I found some treasures for my collection in the two stores I visited recently, one in Ohio and one in Wisconsin.

Three photos of the JadeCo Stamp and Hobby store in Stevens Point, Wis., are shown nearby. The stamp area of the store includes bins and red boxes of worldwide stamps and U.S. mint sheets, racks with album pages and supplements, and much more.

Perhaps there are still more brick-and-mortar stamp stores that we haven’t listed. I ask that updates to this list be sent by email to jbigalke@amosmedia.com or write to my attention at Linn’s Stamp News, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365.

