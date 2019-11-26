London 2020 at Business Design Center, May 2-9

Nov 30, 2019, 9 AM

The London 2020 international stamp exhibition will take place May 2-9 at the Business Design Center, 52 Upper St., Islington, London, England.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 2-8, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 9. Admission is £10 on the first day of the show and free for the remaining seven days.

Dealers, auction houses and philatelic publishers will occupy more than 125 booths. Great Britain’s Royal Mail and the postal administrations of Guernsey, Jersey, Faroe Islands and Monaco also will have booths at the show.

A team from Stamp Active Network will be present to introduce youngsters to the joys of stamp collecting.

Show attendees wishing to learn more about Mail Rail are encouraged to visit the Postal Museum’s booth.

Mail Rail, which operated from 1927 to 2003, is London’s underground mail delivery system that used trains. Today the museum operates a small part of the original Mail Rail as a ride.

The Royal Philatelic Society London and the American Philatelic Society will have booths, and more than 50 society meetings are scheduled during the show.

Approximately 1,700 frames of exhibits will be on display in two parts.

The first part, to be shown May 2-5, will include exhibits in the following categories: postal history, revenue, open, picture postcards, postal stationery, modern and youth.

May 6-9 will feature exhibits in the championship, traditional, aerophilately, thematic and youth categories.

To make a hotel reservation online, visit the London 2020 website. Go online to the show website to sign up for newsletter updates.

