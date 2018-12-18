US Stamps
Look for United States George Washington F grill stamp
Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller
Despite being the least expensive of the 1867-75 grilled stamps, the 1868 3¢ red George Washington stamp perforated gauge 12 with F grill (Scott 94) is surprisingly difficult to find sound in the grade of very fine.
The 2019 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values the stamp at $350 in unused original gum condition, $10 in used condition, and $150 in unused no gum condition. Examples without faults in very fine grade are well worth full Scott catalog value or perhaps a bit more.
Expertization is a good idea, especially when buying an unused example. Beware of reperforating and regumming, both of which are commonly found. Examples completely without faults are very hard to find.
