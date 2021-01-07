Lovely postmarks available for Valentine’s Day

Feb 8, 2021, 2 PM

This is the revised artwork for a Dec. 19, 2020 “Remember, Honor, Teach,” cancel from Wilmington, N.C.

To obtain this special Valentine’s Day cancellation from Romeo, Mich., enclose your stamped, addressed Valentines in a larger envelope and mail it to the address in this article.

Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad

The United States Postal Service recently revealed artwork for a few love-filled postmarks from places with names such as Romeo, Bliss and Loveland.

The Romeo, Mich., postmark shown here features a dancing couple.

A puppy wearing a Valentine’s party hat is depicted on a cancel from Bliss, N.Y. The hand-drawn dog has hearts for its nose and eyes.

To obtain these cancels, address your requests to:

CELEBRATING LOVE ON VALENTINE’S DAY Station, Postmaster, 119 Church St., Romeo, MI 48065-9998, Feb. 1. (Dancing couple.)

VALENTINE DAY Station, Postmaster, 6664 Route 362, Bliss, NY 14024-9998, Feb. 1. (Party-hat-wearing dog with hearts for eyes, nose.)

Additionally, the 75th anniversary of the Valentine remailing program in Loveland, Colo., is celebrated with a pictorial cancel that has been extended for 30 days:

VALENTINE Station, Postmaster, 446 E. 29th St., Loveland, CO 80538-9998, Feb. 1-14. (“75 Years of LOVE,” four hearts.)

An article by Bill McAllister in the Feb. 8 Linn’s Stamp News reported and illustrated two Jan. 20 Inauguration postmarks for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Although the address to obtain these postmarks is in Kansas City, Mo., the postmarks both read Washington, D.C.

The window for requests for these Inauguration cancels has been extended for 60 days:

2021 Station, Stamp Fulfillment Services/Cancellation Services, 8300 NE Underground Drive, Pillar 210, Kansas City, MO 64144-9998, Jan. 20. (“Biden/Harris 59th Presidential Inauguration,” star.)

PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION DAY Station, Stamp Fulfillment Services/Cancellation Services, 8300 NE Underground Drive, Pillar 210, Kansas City, MO 64144-9998, Jan. 20. (Text only.)

Linn’s Jan. 4 issue included a listing for a Wilmington, N.C., postmark originally scheduled for Dec. 19, 2020. That postmark has been withdrawn because the artwork has been revised.

To obtain the new artwork address your request to:

REMEMBER-HONOR-TEACH Station, Postmaster, 152 N. Front St., Suite 204, Wilmington, NC 28401-9998, Dec. 19.

