Master engraver Martin Morck at May 22-24 Denver area show

Master engraver and designer Martin Morck has worked on more than 900 stamps, including the United States 32¢ Cal Farley stamp (Scott 2934) in the Great Americans series. Morck will be in attendance at the Rocky Mountain Stamp Show May 22-24 in Aurora, Co

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

Stamp collectors have a passion for engraved stamps, and many collect solely those issues from around the world.

Collectors will have an opportunity to meet a master engraver and designer at the Rocky Mountain Stamp Show May 22-24 in Aurora, Colo., a suburb of Denver.

Norwegian-Swedish artist Martin Morck will be in attendance at the show. His visit is sponsored by the Scandinavian Collectors Club, which is convening at the show.

Throughout the show, Morck will sign stamps he has designed and/or engraved and other examples of his artwork that collectors bring to the Scandinavian Collectors Club’s booth.

Linn’s May monthly magazine will include an article about Morck, and copies of this issue (May 18) will be available at the show.

Linn’s will also produce a postcard that features a photograph of Morck working on a project. The reverse will show one of his engravings.

The postcard will be produced in a limited quantity and will only be available at the show at the Scandinavian Collectors Club’s booth.

Two presentations at the show will focus on Morck and his work. The first, scheduled for Friday, May 22, at 4 p.m., is by Armagan Ozdinc, a prolific collector of Morck’s works. The talk is titled “Martin Morck: A Nordic Designer & Engraver.”

The second presentation, on Saturday, May 23, at noon, is by Morck and titled “Four Portraits.” The title refers to portraits of Nelson Mandela, Kofi Annan and Mahatma Gandhi that are featured on recent stamps from the United Nations (Mandela, Annan and Gandhi) and Monaco (Gandhi).

To date, Morck has designed and/or engraved more than 900 stamp motifs that have appeared on more than 1,100 stamps issued by 27 different postal administrations around the world.

Having an engraver of this caliber at a stamp show is a phenomenal opportunity for collectors to meet a skilled artist.

For more information on the Rocky Mountain Stamp Show, visit its website. The show location is exhibition halls A and B at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, 25690 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora, Colo. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

