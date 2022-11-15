Micarelli guide book to U.S. classic stamps available

Nov 29, 2022, 8 AM

The 7th edition of the Scott Identification Guide of U.S. Regular Issue Stamps 1847-1934 by Charles N. Micarelli will be published in December.

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

A popular book last published in 2013 has been revised and will be released in December. The seventh edition of the Scott Identification Guide of U.S. Regular Issue Stamps 1847-1934 by Charles N. Micarelli was updated to reflect changes to stamps of that era made in the Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers.

For me, this book has been the go-to resource for demystifying the complexities of classic United States stamp issues.

The book has color illustrations, and the 155 pages are in a 6-inch-by-9-inch softcover format. It is organized into nine chapters with detailed illustrations and summary tables for each stamp issue that aid in recognizing subtle differences between Scott numbers.

The stamps are organized by design and denomination for the definitive stamps of this era, which makes for easier identification of stamps in your collection.

Some of the more frequent questions that we receive in the Linn’s and Scott office relate to these definitive stamps, and we are thrilled to again be able to offer this book title.

To purchase, visit Amos Advantage and search for item No. “Z807.” Orders can also be placed by phone by calling 800-572-6885. Books will start shipping in December.

