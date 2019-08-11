US Stamps
Milcopex stamp show in Milwaukee, Wis.
By Linn’s StaffThe Milwaukee Philatelic Society will host Wisconsin’s largest stamp show, Milcopex, Sept. 20-22 at the Crowne Plaza Milwaukee Airport, 6401 S. 13th St., Milwaukee. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Milcopex features 26 dealers from across the United States. The United States Postal Service will also have a substation and a show cancel.
On the Thursday prior to the show, the American Philatelic Society will hold an On the Road course, “Introduction to the Seaposts: Ship Letters, Packet Mail, Paquebots and More” by Gary Loew. Details on that course are available online at www.stamps.org/Learn/On-The-Road-Courses. The cost for APS members is $25 and $75 for nonmembers.
Groups meeting at the show include the Wisconsin Postal History Society and the Christmas Philatelic Club.
Milcopex is an APS World Series of Philately show. The exhibit winning the single-frame grand award will qualify for the single-frame Champion of Champions competition to take place Nov. 20-22, 2020, at Chicagopex 2020. The multiframe grand-award winner will qualify for the Champion of Champions competition to be held at the APS Stampshow Aug. 20-23, 2020, in Hartford, Conn.
The show hotel is offering a special rate of $109 per night, and reservations can be made via the show website. More details about the show are at www.milcopex.org.
