Milcopex stamp show in Milwaukee, Wis.

Sep 9, 2019, 9 AM

By Linn’s Staff

The Milwaukee Philatelic Society will host Wisconsin’s largest stamp show, Milcopex, Sept. 20-22 at the Crowne Plaza Milwaukee Airport, 6401 S. 13th St., Milwaukee. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.Milcopex features 26 dealers from across the United States. The United States Postal Service will also have a substation and a show cancel.On the Thursday prior to the show, the American Philatelic Society will hold an On the Road course, “Introduction to the Seaposts: Ship Letters, Packet Mail, Paquebots and More” by Gary Loew. Details on that course are available online at www.stamps.org/Learn/On-The-Road-Courses. The cost for APS members is $25 and $75 for nonmembers.Groups meeting at the show include the Wisconsin Postal History Society and the Christmas Philatelic Club.Milcopex is an APS World Series of Philately show. The exhibit winning the single-frame grand award will qualify for the single-frame Champion of Champions competition to take place Nov. 20-22, 2020, at Chicagopex 2020. The multiframe grand-award winner will qualify for the Champion of Champions competition to be held at the APS Stampshow Aug. 20-23, 2020, in Hartford, Conn.The show hotel is offering a special rate of $109 per night, and reservations can be made via the show website. More details about the show are at www.milcopex.org.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter