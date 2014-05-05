Monday Morning Brief | And the 2016 U.S. Stamp Popularity Poll winner is …

May 1, 2021, 3 PM

Which issue won as overall favorite in the 2016 U.S. Stamp Popularity Poll? Linn’s Stamp News managing editor Chad Snee reveals the answer to this all-important question, and discusses other 2016 stamps Linn’s readers selected in different voting categories, such as best design and least necessary.

Full Video Transcript:

Greetings fellow stamp enthusiasts! Welcome to the Monday Morning Brief for May 1.

Votes have been cast, ballots have been counted. And that means it’s time to reveal the winners of Linn’s 2016 United States Stamp Popularity Poll.

Keep in mind that the poll, which began in 1948, is intended to be a fun way for Linn’s readers to express their views of the U.S. stamp program. The poll is neither scientific nor statistically valid.

First, let’s review some of the voter numbers.

Readers young and old mailed in 1,462 ballots, down slightly from the 1,477 paper ballots received for the 2015 poll.

We saw a substantial jump in the number of online votes, with more than 1,500 ballots cast on our website, Linns.com. And youth voters turned out in greater numbers, sending in 262 paper ballots — a 28 percent increase over the 204 youth ballots received last year.

Within the two categories in the 2016 poll, commemorative stamps, and definitive and special stamps, voters could choose the best design, worst design, most important, and least necessary issue.

No voting was allowed in the postal stationery category because only one item, the La Cueva del Indio stamped envelope for Priority Express Mail, was issued in 2016.

Voters picked the Views of Our Planets set of eight as best designed commemorative, while the Songbirds in Snow quartet snagged first place as best designed among the definitive and special stamps. Youngsters also favored the Views of Our Planets as the best designed commemorative issue.

Readers didn’t much care for the second set of World Stamp Show-New York 2016 stamps, selecting the pair as the worst-designed commemorative.

When it came to the least necessary issues of 2016, voters left no doubt in the commemorative category. The four Wonder Woman stamps received 805 votes, far outpacing the other contenders in this category.

And now, the moment you’ve been waiting for: The overall favorite 2016 U.S. stamp issue, as selected by the readers of Linn’s, is the Classics Forever set of six commemoratives reproducing the designs of six iconic 19th-century U.S. stamps.

This result is not surprising because Linn’s readers tend to prefer multiple-design issues that pay tribute to historically significant people and events.

Complete details about the 2016 U.S. stamp poll, including selected comments from readers, are in Mike Baadke’s cover story in the May 15 Linn’s monthly magazine, and on Linns.com.

We extend our thanks to all who voted, with special felicitations to teachers who let their students participate, and to the myriad stamp clubs that sent in ballots.

For those looking ahead, the 2017 U.S. Stamp Popularity Poll is scheduled to open in December.

For Linn’s Stamp News and the Scott catalogs, I’m Chad Snee. Have a great week enjoying our wonderful hobby. Cheers!