May 4, 2021, 3 AM

Watch as Linn’s Stamp News editor-in-chief Jay Bigalke looks at some items likely to make headlines in 2018.

Full Video Transcript:

Good morning and welcome to the Monday Morning Brief for January 1 and Happy New Year!

At the end of each year Linn’s Stamp News typically recaps the top stories from the previous 12 months and it was no surprise that the Inverted Jenny continued to make headlines. The stories included one of the 1918 errors being rediscovered after hiding for 99 years and the American Philatelic Research Library selling an example for $295,000.

Since the new year is upon us, what do we think will make headlines for 2018? The U.S. Postal Service recently announced a number of stamps for 2018, but that reveal wasn’t complete. There wasn’t a stamp or stamps announced for the airmail centennial anniversary. I’m guessing that if such a stamp issue does transpire, which I’m sure it will, it won’t feature the Inverted Jenny error.

I do anticipate a number of stamp shows this year hanging their hat on the airmail centennial anniversary with show souvenirs and postmarks.

I’m hoping that the airmail centennial also adds some excitement for that area of the hobby and it’ll be interesting to see how collectors honor the anniversary through articles, exhibits and more.

What stories do you think will make headlines in 2018? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section on the website for this video.

For Linn’s Stamp News, I’m Jay Bigalke.