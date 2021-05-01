Multiples of Christmas seals, stamps are unusual on cover

May 1, 2021, 4 AM

The current champion for number of a current year’s United States Christmas seal on a cover is this 1919 postcard, with 12 seals affixed. Can anyone beat it?

Reminder cards such as this 1937 example helped donors remember what they might have forgotten in the pre-Christmas rush. Note the unusual use of multiples of that year’s Christmas seal.

Large multiples of Christmas postage stamps on cover are unusual. This 1981 insured envelope is franked with nine of that year’s nondenominated (20¢) Felt Bear on Sleigh.

By John M. Hotchner

If one Christmas seal is attractive on an envelope or postcard, multiples should be even more so.

In my own collection, the best example I have is a 1937 reminder card with 10 seals in two rows.

The message on the cards encourages a donation to the 1937 seal campaign. Every year there is pressure to improve over the previous year’s level of contributions, and reminders after Christmas were an effective way to help recipients recall what might have been forgotten in the pre-Christmas rush.

The current champion for use of a large number of seals is 12 of the 1919 seal. This postcard was sent by Linn’s reader Carl Moore Jr. of Decatur, Ill.

Can another Linn’s reader beat it?

We can play this game with the Christmas stamps also. The best in my collection is the 1981 nondenominated (20¢) Felt Bear on Sleigh (Scott 1940).

The nine stamps add up to $1.80, which paid first-class insured mail with third-class mail enclosed.

If any Linn’s reader can beat either of these multiples, contact me, John Hotchner, by email jmhstamp@verizon.net, or by mail at Box 1125, Falls Church, VA 22041-0125.