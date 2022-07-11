Music study group opens poll for best 2022 music stamp

Mar 30, 2023, 12 PM

Motivgruppe Musik has opened online voting in its poll to determine the most popular music stamp of 2022. The deadline for voting is July 31.

By Linn’s Staff

The study group reports that members selected 69 stamps issued in 2022 as candidates eligible for the title of the year’s most popular music stamp.

The designer of the most popular music stamp will receive the Yehudi Menuhin trophy awarded in memory of Menuhin (1916-99), the violinist and conductor who was the patron of the Philatelic Music Circle from 1969 until his death.

To vote in the poll, visit the group’s website. The deadline for voting is July 31. Participants will be included in a raffle to receive a philatelic gift.

Founded in 1959, Motivgruppe Musik has conducted an annual poll to determine the most popular music stamp of the year since 1980.

Affiliated with the American Topical Association and the German Philatelic Society, the study group has approximately 300 members in 35 countries. For information, visit its website.

