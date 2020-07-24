National Postal Museum advisory council adds three members

Feb 12, 2021, 9 AM

By Linn’s Staff

The Smithsonian’s National Postal Museum has announced the appointments of Graham Grady, Rhonda Powell and Julia Taylor to its Museum Advisory Council.

The Museum Advisory Council provides guidance on the strategic direction of the museum, including recommendations relating to collections, exhibitions and public education.

“Its members help enhance the profile and the public’s understanding of the museum’s activities locally, nationally and internationally,” the museum’s public relations manager, Marshall F. Emery, explained in a Feb. 10 press release.

Grady is a partner in the law firm of Taft, Stettinius & Hollister LLP, where he specializes in real estate development, government relations and corporate governance. He is vice chair, trustee and treasurer of the Lloyd A. Fry Foundation and a founding member of the African American Legacy of the Chicago Community Trust.

Powell is chief legal officer and corporate secretary for Buzzfeed Inc., leading a team of professional and administrative staff that supports the company’s rapidly growing digital media business. She joined Buzzfeed in September 2018 from Complex Networks, where she served as chief legal officer and corporate secretary.

Taylor serves as general counsel of Eventbrite, where she oversees the legal function, including product and privacy compliance, commercial operations, litigation, employment and corporate matters.

The three new members join 13 others currently serving on the council: Bert Berkley, chairman of the board, Tension; Sam Bright, chief product and experience officer, Upwork; Michael Critelli, former CEO, Pitney Bowes (serving as council co-chair); Sylvia Cyrus, executive director, Association for the Study of African American Life and History; Hamilton Davison, president and executive director, American Catalog Mailers Association; Jason Dies, executive vice president and president of SMB Solutions, Pitney Bowes; Karen McCormick, government relations manager, U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General; Tim Nicholls, senior vice president and CFO, International Paper; John Nolan, former USPS deputy postmaster general (council co-chair); Joel Quadracci, chairman and CEO, Quad Graphics; David Sable, non-executive chairman, VMLY&R; Chris Thompson, senior manager Wholesale Partner, Shutterfly; and Thomas Underkoffler, senior director of logistics and packaging, CVS Health.

The National Postal Museum presents the history of the nation’s mail service with one of the largest and most comprehensive collections of stamps and philatelic material in the world. It is located at 2 Massachusetts Ave. N.E., Washington, D.C., across from Union Station.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, all Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo are temporarily closed to the public. For more information about the Smithsonian, call 202-633-1000 or visit the museum website.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter