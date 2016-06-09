US Stamps
Crop of new U.S. stamps given Scott numbers
The latest batch of new Scott numbers is in.
The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the U.S. and postal services from around the world.
After a slew of both U.S. and international stamps were assigned numbers in August, the September crop is made up entirely of new U.S. stamps, including the Star Quilt coil stamp issued July 6, the Jaime Escalante stamp issued July 13, and the Pickup Trucks stamps issued July 15.
What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, these stamps’ place in upcoming editions of the Scott catalogs.
Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the catalogs and learn about their production and values.
Without further ado, your September batch of new Scott numbers:
United States
5098: (25c) Star Quilt coil stamp, heart quilting in corners
5099: (25c) Star Quilt coil stamp, circle quilting in corners
a. Pair, #5098-5099
5100: (47c) Jaime Escalante
5101: (47c) 1938 International Harvester D-2 Pickup Truck booklet stamp
5102: (47c) 1953 Chevrolet Pickup Truck booklet stamp
5103: (47c) 1948 Ford F-1 Pickup Truck booklet stamp
5104: (47c) 1965 Ford F-100 Pickup Truck booklet stamp
a. Block of 4, #5101-5104
b. Convertible booklet pane of 20, 5 each #5101-5104
