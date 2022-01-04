New Scott United Nations Specialized catalog to debut in May

Feb 9, 2022, 9 AM

The new 2023 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United Nations Stamps will debut May 1.

From the Scott Editors by Jay Bigalke

The new 2023 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United Nations Stamps is the essential reference work for collectors of United Nations postage stamps and postal history. The tentative release date for the catalog is May 1 with its release coinciding with the annual meeting of the United Nations Philatelists Inc. at Philatelic Show, April 29-May 1, in Boxborough, Mass.

The U.N. section will no longer appear in the Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers, but simplified listings will continue to be included in the Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue, Vol. 1.

The new catalog, which will be a softcover 6-inch-by-9-inch book of approximately 300 pages, also includes listings and values for first-day covers, inscription blocks, panes and more. Separate sections are included for the offices in New York, Geneva and Vienna, and U.N. souvenir cards, U.N. proofs, and U.N. Temporary Executive Authority of West New Guinea, U.N. Transitional Authority in East Timor and U.N. Interim Administration in Kosovo.

New listings for U.N. stamps will be included through spring of 2022, just before the new catalog’s release. Additional information about the catalog will be published closer to the release date.

For pricing and to preorder the Scott Specialized Catalogue of United Nations Stamps, contact your favorite dealer, or call Amos Media at 800-572-6885. Also visit Amos Advantage online.

