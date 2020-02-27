Feb 29, 2020, 8 AM

The $7.75 Big Bend National Park and $26.35 Grand Island Ice Caves stamps are among a small batch of recently issued United States stamps to receive Scott catalog numbers.

Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee

Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.



The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers detailed here are for recently issued U.S. stamps and postal stationery. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.



Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the $7.75 Big Bend National Park and $26.35 Grand Island Ice Caves stamps. These two high-denomination, expedited mail stamps, for Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express service, respectively, were issued Jan. 18. Also Scott official is the $7.75 Big Bend National Park Priority Mail stamped envelope.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, each stamp’s listing in an upcoming edition of the 2021 Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the Scott catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:

Scott Number Description

United States

5428 (55c) Chinese New Year – Year of the Rat

5429 $7.75 Big Bend National Park

5430 $26.35 Grand Island Ice Caves

5431 (55c) Love

5432 (55c) Gwen Ifill

5433 (10c) Star and Stripes coil stamp

U699 $7.75 Big Bend National Park stamped envelope

All of the numbers will appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the March 16 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter