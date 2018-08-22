US Stamps
New U.S. Purple Heart stamp will be issued Oct. 4 at Indypex
By Linn's staff
The United States Postal Service will issue its newest iteration of the Purple Heart stamp Oct. 4 with a first-day ceremony at the Indypex stamp show.
News of the nondenominated (55¢) forever stamp was previously reported in Linn’s Aug. 26 issue on page 13.
The Postal Service revealed the issue date for the new variety in a Sept. 9 news release.
The ceremony will take place at the show site, the Hamilton County Fairgrounds and Exhibition Center, 2003 Pleasant St., Noblesville, Ind.
The ceremony starting time has not been announced.
The addition of a purple border enclosing the stamp’s vignette, or central design, easily distinguishes the new variety from the 10 major varieties of U.S. Purple Heart stamps previously issued.
