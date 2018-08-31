Nojex/ASDA stamp show runs Oct. 19-21

Apr 27, 2021, 12 PM

By Linn's Staff

The American Stamp Dealers Association, the Northern Jersey Federated Stamp Clubs, the United States Postal Service and eBay have partnered to present the Nojex/ASDA stamp show Oct. 19-21 at the Hilton Meadowlands in East Rutherford, N.J.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

On Oct. 19, the United Nations Postal Administration will present a first-day ceremony for its Diwali pane of 10 stamps and labels. Diwali is a five-day festival of lights celebration that originated in India and has spread around the world.

On Oct. 20, the U.S. Postal Service will host a dedication ceremony for the Honoring First Responders commemorative forever stamp.

The show will feature more than 40 dealers, including a booth for Linn’s Stamp News and the Scott catalogs, and a number of auctions. New collectors, noncollectors and experienced philatelists are welcome.

On Saturday afternoon, H.R. Harmer will offer the “Elmer Campbell Collection of Germany and German Areas.” On Sunday afternoon, the House of Zion Public Auction for Charity will auction material from the Holyland, Palestine, World War I, Israel and more.

EBay is holding an affiliated online auction, beginning 8 a.m. Oct. 19 and continuing through 9 p.m. Oct. 26.

The show will include a youth booth with free gifts for children ages 6 to 10.

Also, ASDA is encouraging people who have inherited collections or wish to sell them to bring them to the show for appraisal.

Four societies will convene at the show: the Mobile Post Office Society, Ottoman and Near East Philatelic Society, New Jersey Postal History Society and Society of Australasian Specialists/Oceania. The Collectors Club of New York, the Royal Philatelic Society London and the Canal Zone Study Group will conduct regional meetings.

In addition, the following societies will have booths: American First Day Cover Society, American Philatelic Society, American Topical Association, Ebony Society of Philatelic Events and Reflections, Northern Jersey Federated Stamp Clubs, Philatelic Foundation, and Society of Israel Philatelists.

Nojex is an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately Show. The multiframe grand-award winner will qualify to compete in the Champion of Champions exhibition at APS Stampshow 2019 Aug. 1-4 in Omaha, Neb. The single-frame grand-award winner may compete at APS Ameristamp Expo 2019, Feb. 15-17 in Mesa, Ariz.

The show awards banquet will take place Saturday night at the show hotel; tickets are $60 per person. The show committee asks banquet attendees to reserve a spot before the show by contacting exhibits chairman Glenn Spies at glennspies02@gmail.com.

The show hotel is the Hilton Meadowlands at 2 Meadowlands Plaza in East Rutherford. To receive the $129 per night show rate, attendees need to enter the code “NJO18A” on the hotel website, or ask for the Nojex rate when calling for a reservation (866-295-8986).

The show website notes the New York Jets football team has a home game on Sunday, and that show attendees should allow extra time to get to the show that day.

For more information on Nojex, visit www.nojex.org.