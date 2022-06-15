North Pole ceremony location for Sept. 15 Holiday Elves stamps

Aug 9, 2022, 4 PM

The Santa Claus House in North Pole, Alaska, will host the first-day ceremony for the playful Holiday Elves stamps.

By Linn’s Staff

The United States Postal Service has revealed details of the Sept. 15 first-day ceremony for its Holiday Elves forever stamps.

The ceremony will take place Thursday, Sept. 15, at 11 a.m. Alaska Daylight Time at the Santa Claus House, 101 St. Nicholas Drive, in North Pole, Alaska.

The Holiday Elves first-day ceremony is open to the public and will be held outside. A registration form is available from the USPS.

Santa sends personalized letters from the Santa Claus House each December, and millions of children have received these letters in the past 60 years.

More information can be found on the Santa Claus House website.

The four Holiday Elves stamps in a se-tenant (side-by-side) block picture cheerful elves “preparing toys on a winding conveyor belt in a snow-laden forest,” the Postal Service said.

Don Clark served as artist and designer of the Holiday Elves stamps. Antonio Alcala was the art director.

The stamps will be issued in double-sided panes of 20.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter