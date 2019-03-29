Number of free Moon Landing ceremony tickets is limited

Jun 4, 2019, 2 PM

Free admission to the July 19 Moon Landing forever stamps first-day ceremony in Florida will be limited. The Postal Service will distribute free tickets on a first-come-first-served basis only with advance registration.

By Michael Baadke

The July 19 first-day ceremony for the two United States Moon Landing forever stamps will begin at 11 a.m. at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, Space Commerce Way, in Merritt Island, Fla.

The Postal Service is offering a limited number of free ceremony tickets that will be distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.

To obtain a ticket, attendees must register in advance at www.usps.com/moonlanding.

The ceremony will be held at the Apollo/Saturn V Center, which can be reached only by a space center shuttle bus.

The ceremony participants will include Russell L. (Rusty) Schweickart, Apollo 9 astronaut and research scientist; Col. Robert D. Caban, director of NASA’s John F. Kennedy Space Center; and Steven W. Monteith, USPS vice president of marketing.

USPS Executive Vice President Thomas J. Marshall will serve as dedicating official.

The two nondenominated (55¢) stamps commemorate the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 and the first manned moon landing in 1969.

“One stamp features Armstrong’s iconic photograph of Aldrin in his spacesuit on the surface of the Moon,” according to the Postal Service. “The other stamp, a photograph of the moon taken in 2010 by Gregory H. Revera from his home in Madison, Ala., shows the landing site of the lunar module, Eagle, in the Sea of Tranquility. The site is indicated on the stamp by a dot.”

USPS art director Antonio Alcala designed the stamps.

