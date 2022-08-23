US Stamps
Oct. 11 first-day ceremony for Snowy Beauty stamps in Indiana
By Jay Bigalke
A first-day ceremony for the 10 United States nondenominated (60¢) Snowy Beauty forever stamps will be held Oct. 11 at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time in the pavilion at Guilford Covered Bridge Park in Guilford, Ind.
Guilford is a small community located in southeastern Indiana approximately 30 miles west of Cincinnati, Ohio.
The first-day ceremony is being organized by local post officials and is open to the public.
The dedicating official for the event is Christi Johnson-Kennedy, USPS district manager for the greater Indiana district.
The USPS will issue the Snowy Beauty stamps in double-sided panes (booklets) of 20.
The 10 stamps show oil paintings of flowers in snow by artist Gregory Manchess.
