Okpex show June 23-24 near Oklahoma City

Jun 3, 2023, 9 AM

By Linn’s Staff

The Okpex 2023 stamp show will take place June 23-24 at Reed Conference Center, 5800 Will Rogers Drive, Midwest City, Okla., just 5 miles east of downtown Oklahoma City on Interstate 40. Okpex is the annual exhibition of the Oklahoma City Stamp Club.

Show hours are Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The show theme honors the 175th anniversary of the arrival of the Five Civilized Tribes to Oklahoma.

The Okpex bourse (sales area) will comprise 10 to 12 dealers from five states. The United States Postal Service booth will be open throughout the event.

Activities for young people will include a youth area with buckets of free stamps.

The Oklahoma Philatelic Society will conduct its annual meeting Saturday, June 24, at 9:30 a.m. with early show entry for attendees. Also, the Oklahoma Postal History Society will present a program at the show.

Additionally, an American Topical Association regional meeting is scheduled for June 24 at 1:30 p.m.

Okpex will feature more than 2,000 national competition exhibit pages. Because Okpex is an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately show, the multiframe grand award winner is eligible for the Champion of Champions competition at the Great American Stamp Show Aug. 10-13, 2023, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Okpex’s single-frame grand award winner will be eligible for the single-frame championship at the Chicagopex show Nov. 17-19, 2023.

The Okpex jury will consist of chairman Darrell Ertzberger and judges Liz Hisey and Norma Nielson.

The Delta Hotel by Marriott, Midwest City at the Reed Conference Center offers a special room rate of $99 per night for show attendees. For reservations, call 405-455-1800 and ask for the Okpex special rate.

For additional information, contact show chairman Joe Crosby at 405-990-2389 or joecrosby@cox.net.

