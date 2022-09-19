Postcrossing meetup at Great American Stamp Show

Feb 28, 2023, 2 PM

Linn’s Stamp News will host a Postcrossing meetup immediately following the United States Postal Service’s first-day ceremony for the new Thinking of You forever stamps Aug. 11 in Cleveland.

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

Linn’s Stamp News will host a Postcrossing meetup at the Great American Stamp Show in Cleveland this August.

The meetup is planned for Aug. 11 at noon, immediately following the United States Postal Service’s first-day ceremony for the Thinking of You forever stamps.

The show will take place Aug. 10-13 in Hall C at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland at 300 Lakeside Ave.

An exact meeting room has not yet been determined. A meetup is an informal gathering of postcard-writing enthusiasts who use the Postcrossing website. Socializing and signing postcards are the basics of the event.

According to the Postcrossing.com website, “The goal of this project is to allow anyone to send and receive postcards from all over the world!”

After setting up an account, you can send postcards to random individuals around the world, and in exchange, you receive postcards back from different random people. The website provides further details about how this postcard-exchange system works.

Linn’s Stamp News will produce a postcard for the meetup that will be available to the attendees. There is no cost for the postcard, but we request that you let us know in advance how many postcards you would be interested in so we can produce them accordingly.

You can make the request directly on the Postcrossing event page. Additionally, a request can be sent to me at jbigalke@amosmedia.com or to my attention at Linn’s Stamp News, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365.

I look forward to meeting fellow Postcrossers in August.

