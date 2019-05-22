Postal Updates
Postmark celebrates annual Grubstake Days festival
Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad
The May 23 U.S. Postal Bulletin features postmarks covering themes of baseball, boxing, Fleet Week 2019, several stamp shows, and more.
It can be difficult to choose just one to highlight, but after careful consideration, I selected the design shown nearby for Grubstake Days 2019 (Pioneertown, Calif.) issued by the Yucca Valley Chamber of Commerce. The annual celebration embraces the rich mining heritage of the Yucca Valley region.
To obtain the postmark, address your request to:
PIONEERTOWN Station, Postmaster, 53441 Mane St., Pioneertown, CA 92268-9998.
