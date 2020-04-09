Prince Philip praises postal workers as Royal Mail services continue

Apr 25, 2020, 11 AM

In an April 20 statement, Prince Philip honored scientists and medical personnel on the front lines of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. The prince, who is husband of Queen Elizabeth II, is seen at left on this British stamp issued in 2016 to celebrate t

By Linn’s Staff

Prince Philip, the 98-year-old Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II, issued a rare public statement April 20 to recognize scientists and medical personnel “working to protect us from Covid-19.”

The duke and the queen are staying at Windsor Castle during the coronavirus pandemic. Their son Prince Charles, 71, was diagnosed with the disease in late March but reportedly suffered only mild symptoms and has since recovered.

In his statement, Prince Philip also acknowledged postal workers and others “who ensure the infrastructure of our life continues.”

Great Britain’s Royal Mail has continued its mail and delivery services but has encountered challenges during the pandemic, as have many other national postal systems.

An April 22 statement on the Royal Mail website said, “Despite our best endeavours, it is likely that some areas of the country will experience a reduction in service levels due to coronavirus-related absences at their local mail centre or delivery office.”

A separate statement by the British postal authority noted specifically that its international services to the United States remain operational. As of April 24, Royal Mail listed 42 countries that it advised customers not to send items to.

Royal Mail identified its priorities as “safeguarding the health and wellbeing of our people and the communities we serve; and … delivering as comprehensive a service as possible at all times.”

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter