Proof set and book planned for U.S. Endangered Species issue

Apr 10, 2023

The United States Postal Service plans to sell a set of single-color proofs in association with the release of the Endangered Species pane of 20 stamps on May 19. The proofs will be sold with a new Endangered Species book.

By Jay Bigalke

The United States Postal Service will offer a limited number of proof sets for its upcoming Endangered Species stamps.

The 20 nondenominated (63¢) stamps will be issued May 19, Endangered Species Day, in a pane of 20.

The proof sets are included with the purchase of a book that is also titled Endangered Species.

“The perfect gift for animal lovers everywhere, this limited edition collector’s set explores endangered species and their habitats,” according to information in the Postal Service’s USA Philatelic catalog mailed in early April. “Comes with five progressive stamp proofs, the final stamps in a pane of 20, and a numbered certificate of authenticity.”

Only 4,000 of these proof sets will be produced, according to the Postal Service.

The cost for the book plus the stamp proofs is $59.95, and the set is USPS item No. 483899.

The exact date of availability was not revealed in the catalog, however, a limit of five per customer was noted.

The Endangered Species proof set is similar to a set of proof panes offered to collectors in 2013 in conjunction with the Jenny Invert pane of six $2 stamps (Scott 4806).

A note in the Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers reads, “A book containing an unused and a first-day canceled example of No. 4806, along with items that are termed ‘proofs’ and ‘die wipes’ sold for $200.”

The die wipe in the Jenny Invert set consisted of a small pane with blurred blue and red ink impressions that the Postal Service described as “an authentic section of the die wipe used during the press run.”

Also, a set of six proof panes was offered for $79.95 with the 2019 Transcontinental Railroad set of three in a pane of 18 (Scott 5378-5380). And, a set of five proof panes was offered for $59.95 with the 2020 Mayflower in Plymouth Harbor stamp (Scott 5524).

The Transcontinental Railroad proofs were sold in a boxed set with a commemorative book, while the Mayflower in Plymouth Harbor proof set included only a shrink-wrapped book with a pocket for the stamps and proofs in the inside back cover.

