Prospectus available for first-day-cover exhibits at Great American Stamp Show

Jan 10, 2022, 2 PM

By Linn’s Staff

The exhibit prospectus and entry form are available for the Great American Stamp Show 2022, to take place Aug. 25-28 in Sacramento, Calif. The event is co-hosted by the American Philatelic Society, American Topical Association and American First Day Cover Society.

Included in the exhibit competition will be the Americover exhibit for first-day covers. The American First Day Cover Society will award the grand prize in that competition.

The AFDCS is a nonprofit organization devoted to the advancement and collecting of FDCs. In addition to advocating for FDC collecting and exhibiting, the society produces FDCs and offers awards for the best FDC exhibits at shows.

The Americover exhibit is one of three World Series of Philately competitions at the Great American Stamp Show. The other two are the National Topical Stamp Show for thematic exhibits and APS Stampshow for others.

The classes of exhibits include the multiframe Champion of Champions, the most popular Champion of Champions and the youth Champion of Champions.

Other awards offered by the AFDCS at the show include most popular, best exhibit by a novice, and best exhibit that shows hand-drawn and hand-painted cachets. A complete list of exhibit awards offered by the AFDCS can be found on the AFDCS website.

The AFDCS, along with the American Association of Philatelic Exhibitors, offers a brochure on exhibiting FDCs. The AFDCS also publishes handbooks, catalogs and directories. Its journal, First Days, is published six times per year.

Single-frame exhibits at the Great American Stamp Show will be charged a fee of $40, and multiframe exhibits will be charged $20 per frame. Youth exhibits are $5 per frame. Noncompetitive exhibits may be entered at $7.50 per frame, but only if space permits and they add significantly to the show.

Membership in the APS, AFDCS, ATA or any other philatelic society is not required to exhibit at the show.

The application deadline for exhibits is May 15. Since space is limited, the APS recommends applying early. The prospectus and entry form can be downloaded from the APS website, or requested by mail from the APS, 100 Match Factory Place, Bellefonte, PA 16823, or telephone at 814-933-3803.

For more information on the AFDCS, visit its website, email exhibits@afdcs.org or write to the society at Box 246, Colonial Beach, VA 22443.

